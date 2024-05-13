Boys aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with burglaries in Rugby and Cawston
The boys, from Birmingham, were arrested in connection with three burglaries and two attempted burglaries.
During two of the break ins – in Great Orme Close and Francis Drive – offenders fled after being disturbed by the occupants.
They made off with two watches and cash from the house in Francis Drive but left empty handed from Great Orme Close.
Detective Constable Chloe Smith from Rugby Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “These offences have understandably been extremely distressing for the victims, especially with those who came face to face with the burglars. They have also caused a great deal of concern in the local area.
“Having carried out a number of enquiries, including looking at CCTV, we have identified two suspects who have been interviewed and are now helping with our enquiries.
“We’re continuing appeal for anyone with information that may help with out enquiries to get in touch.”
The suspects have been bailed while enquiries continue.