Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at homes in Cawston and Rugby.

The boys, from Birmingham, were arrested in connection with three burglaries and two attempted burglaries.

During two of the break ins – in Great Orme Close and Francis Drive – offenders fled after being disturbed by the occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made off with two watches and cash from the house in Francis Drive but left empty handed from Great Orme Close.

Two teenage boys have been arrested.

Detective Constable Chloe Smith from Rugby Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “These offences have understandably been extremely distressing for the victims, especially with those who came face to face with the burglars. They have also caused a great deal of concern in the local area.

“Having carried out a number of enquiries, including looking at CCTV, we have identified two suspects who have been interviewed and are now helping with our enquiries.

“We’re continuing appeal for anyone with information that may help with out enquiries to get in touch.”