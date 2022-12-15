Brain injury charity with shops in Warwickshire appealing for donations

A national brain injury charity with shops in Warwickshire has issued an urgent appeal for donations as its charity shops struggle to fill the shelves.

Headway UK, which has shops in Alcester, Kenilworth and Rugby, says it is in desperate need of winter clothes and bric-a-brac.

Carol Tennet, Headway's head of retail, said: "In the last six months, we have seen a 10 per cent decline in donations across Headway's charity shops.

The Headway shop in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

"Whilst we don’t know the exact cause of the decline, we do believe this is one of the many results of the cost-of-living crisis.

"10 per cent is a huge drop in donations, and the impact on our shops is vast.

"We are also seeing a six per cent increase in the number of customers coming through our doors, so we are really facing challenging times at the moment.”

Headway works to improve life after brain injury by providing support, care and information services to brain injury survivors and their families.

Headway UK Rugby Shop Manager Sara Galligan said: "As the days get colder, the nights get longer, and the heating bills get bigger, everyone is desperately searching for warm winter clothing to keep the chills at bay.

"We would particularly welcome donations of good quality jumpers, coats, tops, trousers, and bric-a-brac.

"The money raised from sales in our charity shops goes a long way towards ensuring vital care remains in place for those affected by brain injury. So please think of Headway if you are making way for Santa or clearing space for relatives to visit this Christmas."