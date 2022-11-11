Brave mum burned in fire accident faces her fears in Warwick to help others

Louise Brady did the firewalk twice.

A brave mum who was burned in a fire accident has faced her fears in Warwick to help others.

She joined other fundraisers for a fire walk at Warwick Myton Hospice on Sunday.

Louise Brady took on the ultimate mind-over-matter challenge to raise money for Myton Hospice.

The stunt tested Louise’s mental strength as she was involved in an accident when she was a teenager.

Louise said: “I was camping with my now husband with a reenactment group camp. I was sat about ten foot from the camp fire when an ember spat out from the fire and set my long dress alight.

“It went up instantly; the flames were so high.”

In a panic, instead of falling to the ground and rolling, Louise tried to tackle the flames with her hands.

She went on: “Nobody else moved that I remember, I think they were in shock. No ambulance could get through, it was pitch black and I had to wait until morning with just a bottle of water and a cloth for comfort on the burns on my thighs.”

A paramedic dressed her burns the following day.

She said taking part in the Warwick fire walk last weekend was ‘nerve-wracking’.

"The fire was spitting and I remembered that camp fire spitting out and setting me alight,” said Louise, from Rugby.

"I wasn't going to give up and I am so glad I didn't.”

After stepping confidently across the coals, Louise lined up to do it again and has now raised more than £100 for Myton Hospice.