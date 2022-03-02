JEREMY WRIGHT MP: Those fleeing war need our help until they can rebuild their home

Ukrainian refugees need our help

President Putin’s rhetoric, Russian claims of entitlement to Ukrainian territory and, of course, the massive build-up of Russian military forces on Ukrainian borders made invasion an evident prospect, even if we all hoped it would not happen.

In foreign policy terms, several difficult judgments need to be made by the UK and its allies. Is this invasion a demonstration of Putin’s determination to re-draw the Iron Curtain further to the West, or as some have suggested, that he is no longer acting rationally? Certainly it could be argued that he is achieving the exact opposite of his stated aim, to reduce what he sees as the threat Nato poses to Russian security.

His invasion of Ukraine, in uniting Nato more closely against him, is causing it to be better funded as Germany abandons its historical reluctance to spend more on defence, and is likely to lead to the reinforcement of Nato’s Eastern border and the presence of more Nato forces closer to Russia, evidence perhaps of a lack of rationality. But in truth, whether Putin’s aggression is calculated or deranged, Nato’s next move may need to be the same. Mad or bad, Putin has not been deterred by diplomacy. I hope the economic sanctions imposed upon him are effective. They are certainly extensive.

I fear however that we will not be able to avoid increased defence spending and a willingness to deploy our forces where they are needed. Other countries whose interests and values do not match our own are watching carefully our response to Russia.

Whatever our conclusions on long-term strategy, we have another, more immediate concern. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a huge and growing humanitarian crisis.

Thousands, perhaps millions, will flee war and seek refuge in Europe and the UK. We do have a moral duty to help.

We cannot allow access to this country with no checks at all, we have learned to our cost that Russian agents can and will act, even lethally, on our soil, and may pose as something they are not to gain entry. Neither can we ignore the strain on our housing stock and public services which huge numbers arriving will bring. But there is much we can and should do. We should, and we will, allow entry to family members of Ukrainian citizens living here, and Ukrainians with no family ties to come via a simple and flexible process, as I argued in the House of Commons this week. We will allow them to work and be educated here under immigration arrangements that will last initially for 12 months. We can help those who arrive to cope with the terror and trauma of what has happened to them and do everything possible to get them back to the country, which they want, to help it rebuild. It is that widespread wish to return which enables us to be generous in our immigration approach.