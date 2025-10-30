Bravery award for Warwick man who tackled masked burglar at his neighbour's house

Sam Carr was one of the gold medal winners recognised at the awards ceremony. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A member of the public who detained a masked burglar in Warwick has been honoured with a national public bravery award.

Sam Carr was one of the gold medal winners recognised at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s annual Police Public Bravery Awards.

The ceremony for the awards was held at Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on October 23.

The awards honour selfless members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, protected others, defended communities, prevented crime or actively assisted police.

Chief constables from around the country attended the event to support their local nominees, where more than 30 medals and 19 certificates were presented throughout the evening.

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith also attended on behalf of Warwickshire Police.

Sam was made aware that his neighbour’s house was being broken into on the evening of January 2.

He immediately went to the address, which was located in Stratford Road in Warwick, to investigate, and found a rear window smashed.

Sam called the police and, as he was doing so, confronted a masked man who ran out of the front door carrying his neighbour’s belongings.

He detained the burglar, and despite being punched and kicked repeatedly, managed to keep hold of him until police arrived to carry out an arrest.

The burglar was found to have taken jewellery, passports, alcohol, money as well as a block of butter. Two items of jewellery had significant sentimental value as they belonged to the victim’s late mother.

He was also carrying burglary equipment including screwdrivers, which could have been used to cause further harm to Sam.

Warwickshire Police said that without Sam’s swift and brave actions it is very unlikely that he would have been caught.

In terms of sentencing, Warwickshire Police said that in court, the burglar was jailed for 36 months. Warwickshire Police have not provided any further details about the burglar other than referring to them as ‘Anderson’.

Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lauren Poultney, who hosted the awards ceremony as honorary secretary, said: “Sam’s bravery prevented the loss of sentimental items and led to the conviction of the offender.

“His actions that day exemplify why we host these awards every year.

“Members of the public supporting police and strangers in need, rather than walking away, display remarkable compassion and selflessness.

“They choose to help without the training, safety equipment and support our police officers have access to when protecting the public from harm.

“This courage needs to be recognised and it is my honour to do so through the Police Public Bravery Awards.”

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith added: “On the night of the burglary, Sam Carr selflessly put himself in a dangerous situation in order to protect his neighbour’s property, and he is truly deserving of this award.

“It’s been a real honour to attend tonight’s event and hear the remarkable stories of courage displayed by members of the public.

“While we don’t encourage people to take unnecessary risks, it’s always important to recognise those who perform extraordinary acts.”