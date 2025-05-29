Bravery awards for two quick-thinking heroes who saved family from submerged car in Warwickshire

Two quick-thinking members of the public, who saved a family from a submerged car in Warwickshire, have been recognised for their bravery.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Gill and Steve Elston have been presented with the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) for their heroic actions for their "extraordinary bravery and decisive actions" which saved the lives of one adult and two young children in Nuneaton on March 5.

Neil and Steve, who were driving between jobs for Currys, were flagged down by a concerned member of the public. They were told a car had gone through the trees. Neil immediately went to investigate and spotted the vehicle upside down and partially submerged in a lake. Neil bravely jumped into the cold lake and forced the car door open. Inside the submerged car was one adult and two small children, both under the age of five, with their seatbelts still on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil rescued the youngest child first, a baby, giving him his woolly hat to keep warm, and he passed the baby to Steve who was on the riverbank. Neil then rescued the second child from the rear passenger seat. Steve had quickly organised a human chain with two other passers-by who had stopped to help, passing the child along to get them to safety.

Steve Elston, Ben Brook (WFRS) and Neil Gill.

With both children safe, Neil returned to the car to help the adult driver. He managed to pull the driver free and help them to the bank.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service praised their life-saving efforts. “WFRS would like to thank Steve and Neil for their courageous actions after coming across a car on its roof and submerged in water. Their quick thinking and decisive actions, helping one adult and two young children to get out of the vehicle, has saved lives. It was a privilege to meet Steve and Neil in person and to present them with their well-deserved Chief Fire Officer’s commendations.”

Neil reflected on the incident, saying, "It was a very emotional day that I will never forget. I hope the family involved are all doing well. I don't feel like a hero, I just did what was necessary."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added, "A scary day, it makes you think about life differently."

Simon Boss, director of logistics and home delivery at Currys, where both men are employees, said: "I'm incredibly proud of Neil and Steve for their heroic actions. Their quick instincts and bravery are commendable, and helped avert a potentially life-threatening situation. They are a credit to both Currys and Claremont Logistics and are fully deserving of the recognition they have received from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as the local police force."

Neil and Steve were presented with their awards by Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook in front of friends and family at WFRS Headquarters in Leamington. The afternoon included a tour of the fire station and a ride in the impressive turntable ladder.

To learn more about water safety, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/water-safety/2