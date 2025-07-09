Bravery awards for two Rugby PCs who dragged man from burning car, seconds before it exploded

Two Rugby PCs who risked their lives in a heroic effort to save the driver of a burning car have been recognised for their bravery.

PCs Mateusz Dabrowski and Dominic Strange have been awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation - and now they are preparing to head to London to find out if they’ve won a prestigious bravery award.

In July 2023, PCs Dabrowski and Strange from Rugby were conducting a routine vehicle stop that turned into a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit took a tragic turn when the suspect’s vehicle collided with another car.

The suspect’s car was left trapped in a hedgerow, its front doors both wedged shut, trapping the unconscious driver.

Flames began to consume the car – but both PCs made a decision that most will never have to make - they both chose to enter the car to try to save the man.

PC Strange was in first, managing to get in through the back doors.

As smoke filled the car, he made desperate attempts to drag the trapped man out.

Meanwhile, PC Dabrowski was spraying a fire extinguisher, frantically trying to keep his colleague and the casualty safe from the car.

Smoke continued to fill the car, and it became clear the car could explode at any moment – but the officers continued.

It’s then that PC Dawbrowski sent a chilling radio transmission: “We're really struggling. At the moment he's not conscious, he's not breathing, he's not responding to us, boss. The vehicle with the fire, it's too big. I can't get through, the fire's massive."

At this point, both officers redoubled their efforts.

At great risk to themselves, they got into the car again and managed to drag the casualty to safety. As they performed CPR on him, the car exploded. Sadly, the man's life could not be saved.

As is normal in these tragic circumstances, the entire incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This ended with the IOPC concluding that both PCs had acted with nothing but professionalism. They thanked both officers for their bravery.

Both PCs have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2025 and they will be heading to London in the next few days to attend the ceremony.

But they will not be going empty-handed. Last week Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith requested a personal meeting with both officers so he could present them with a Chief’s Commendation.

CC Franklin-Smith said: "This was an act of bravery of the highest degree. Less than a minute after PC Dabrowski and PC Strange dragged the casualty out of that car, it exploded. Though they knew this was likely to happen, they certainly had no way of knowing when it would happen – and so every second they remained in that car is an act of bravery without equal."

“PC Dabrowski and PC Strange exemplify all that’s good in policing, and I hope they both take pride in what they did for the rest of their lives."

Simon Payne, chair of the Warwickshire Police Federation, was also present for the meeting. He said: “I know you both would have been scared, but you refused to give up and in all these years of helping with nominations, I can say it’s one of the bravest things I’ve ever witnessed.

“Once the IOPC showed the family the body worn footage they met you both and hugged you."