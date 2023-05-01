Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
6 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
6 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
9 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Bridge drive in memory of popular former Leamington teacher raises £1,000 for Myton Hospice

A bridge drive in memory of a popular and respected former Leamington teacher, Kate Osborne, has raised £1,000 for Myton Hospice.

By Peter Bowen
Published 1st May 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:41 BST
Kate OsborneKate Osborne
Kate Osborne

The bridge was organised by Sue Dunnett with Gill Cressey, Suzanne Tisdale and Sue Bowen ably assisting. The event was held at Barford Village Hall last week and 52 players took part.

Many were friends from Warwick Boat Club, where Kate was a member and an accomplished tennis player, representing the club on several occasions.

Always ready to give a helping hand, Kate was generous with her time and worked as a volunteer at St. Michael’s Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She died in September last year.

Most Popular

Gill Cressey, a teammate and close friend, said the bridge drive was a very happy, social gathering of relatives and old friends, who had not met since the pandemic were able to share their memories of Kate.

The winner of the bridge was Anna Potts. As the numbers were limited by the size of the hall, anyone missing out on the event can still make a donation in memory of Kate Osborne by ‘phone: 01926: 358 383 or by sending a cheque made out to Myton Hospices at Myton Lane, Warwick CV 34 6PX.

Related topics:Kate OsborneLeamington