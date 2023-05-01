Bridge drive in memory of popular former Leamington teacher raises £1,000 for Myton Hospice

A bridge drive in memory of a popular and respected former Leamington teacher, Kate Osborne, has raised £1,000 for Myton Hospice.

Kate Osborne

The bridge was organised by Sue Dunnett with Gill Cressey, Suzanne Tisdale and Sue Bowen ably assisting. The event was held at Barford Village Hall last week and 52 players took part.

Many were friends from Warwick Boat Club, where Kate was a member and an accomplished tennis player, representing the club on several occasions.

Always ready to give a helping hand, Kate was generous with her time and worked as a volunteer at St. Michael’s Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She died in September last year.

Gill Cressey, a teammate and close friend, said the bridge drive was a very happy, social gathering of relatives and old friends, who had not met since the pandemic were able to share their memories of Kate.