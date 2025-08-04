Brilliant Butterflies event raised hundreds for Southam church restoration fund

The Brilliant Butterflies event at St James' church in Southam. Picture supplied.

Hundreds of Southam residents attended an event in the town which celebrated bio diversity and helped to raise funds for a church restoration project.

The Brilliant Butterflies event was held at St James’ Church and included arts and crafts, a butterfly-themed dance by Love Ballet dancers and an opportunity to join in with the Big Butterfly Count 2025.

More than 120 children attended the event.

Over £250 was raised in donations from the free event which will go towards the church restoration fun.

The restoration work will start this week.

Rev Vikki Bisiker said that “As part of the Churchyard Biodiversity and Heritage Project, it’s wonderful to host events such as the Brilliant Butterfly Event this week.

"It was fantastic to see people of all ages engaging in butterfly themed activities, learning more about nature and connecting with nature around the churchyard as part of the Big Butterfly Count

"The beaming smiles said it all.”

To donate to the church restoration fund visit https://bit.ly/3UKHvBi