Bring your household items to Leamington's very own 'Repair Shop' this weekend

Piggy was the 'star repair' at the Repair Café in Leamington earlier this month. His snoring sound was successfully restored.

Broken household items can be brought for repair to an event in Leamington this coming weekend.

The Repair Café will be open on Saturday April 2 at the SYDNI Centre in Cottage Square, Sydenham from 11am to 2pm.

Owners of the items will need to explain the problem to one of the 'fixers' – and they may also pick up some new skills of their own along the way.

New volunteers, both for reception and as repairers, are welcome to put themselves forward.

Repairs are free, but donations are welcome.

The 'star repair' at the Repair Café held earlier in March was a snoring toy pig which had stopped snoring.

With a team of three repairers - one diagnosing, one opening and closing the incision, and one mending his insides - Piggy was fixed and snoring again to the delight of his young owner.

Other items repaired on the day included a lamp, a belt and a strimmer.

Repair work carried out ranged from sewing to electrical fixes and leather work.

Bicycles can also be brought along.

The next two repair Cafe's following one on Saturday will take place at the SYDNI Centre on May 14 and June 18.