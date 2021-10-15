British Motor Museum in Gaydon to host University of Warwick's Esports gaming centre for visitors this coming half term

Visitors to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon near Leamington will have the added attraction of being able to experience the University of Warwick' s state-of-the-art esports video games centre this coming half term.

Visitors can experience the Esports Centre from Saturday October 23 to Thursday October 28 as part of the museum entry price

This is the first time that the centre has taken to the road giving visitors to the museum the opportunity to have a go on one of the 24 gaming stations.

The University of Warwick's Esports Centre.

They can try their hand at some popular racing games including Rocket League or F1 2020 or compete against others in the Trackmania Time Trial for the chance to win GAME vouchers or an exclusive racing game coaching session with a seasoned player.

Emma Rawlinson, lifelong learning officer at the British Motor Museum, said: “Computer games form a huge part of the digital and creative industries in our local area.

"This is your chance to see what they're all about and have some fun.

" These gaming sessions are just part of our half-term offering, there will also be object handling, the Black Cat trail and the ever popular Science Shows."

The Esports Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm on each of the days.

Museum entry is £40 for a family, £14.50 for adults, £12.50 for concessions, £9 for children (5-16 years) and free admission for under 5s.

There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate entry fees and get an annual pass in return at no extra cost.