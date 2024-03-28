'Broken' family pay tribute to 'beautiful' teenage daughter who sadly died in car crash near Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘broken’ family have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful’ teenage daughter who sadly died in a road traffic collision near Rugby.

The inquest into the death of Hallie Colquhoun took place at The Guildhall in Northampton on Wednesday (March 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, from Corby, died at the scene after her black FIAT 500 collided with a white VW Tiguan SE in Watford Road, West Haddon shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Hallie Colquhoun

Hallie’s mother, Emma Colquhoun said: “Hallie was the most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart. It is clear to see from the reaction of people to Hallie’s passing that she made such an impact on anyone fortunate enough to know or meet her.

“Family was everything to Hallie. She cared so much about everyone else’s feelings and would go out of her way to make sure that people felt comfortable and included. She had a unique way of making sure everyone she met felt special.

“She was the most selfless, generous person. Hallie’s smile lit up a room and her infectious laugh would brighten our day. We spent most of our time together laughing and messing around and never took life too seriously. Hallie’s zest for life was amazing to see, as was her passion to right the wrongs in this world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our hearts are completely broken and will never come to terms with losing Hallie. I miss her every single day. It’s complete torture.

“We welcome the findings of the coroner and would like to take this opportunity to again send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who tried to save our baby girl. The ambulance crew has stayed in our thoughts ever since and we will forever be grateful for what they did for us and Hallie.

“To every single person who was at the scene, we cannot thank you enough for what you did for Hallie. Knowing that she was not alone and the care you gave her meant everything to us as a family. You all are truly special people, and it couldn’t be any more fitting to know that our special girl was cared for by incredibly special human beings.

“Lastly the overwhelming support from far and wide has been unbelievable. Thank you to each and every one of you for your kind words love and support. It has meant so much to us all in the darkest of times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother vowed to provide mental health support to teenagers in honour of Hallie. She said: “As Hallie’s mother this is the only thing I can do to keep going.”

Professor Guy Rutty Pathologist confirmed Ms Colquhoun’s cause of death was neck injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Northamptonshire Police’s crash investigator PC Mitchinson said Ms Colquhoun’s car failed to negotiate a left hand bend causing oversteer.

Ms Colquhoun’s black box showed she was travelling at 54mph when turning the bend, the inquest heard. The safest maximum speed was noted at 56mph on the wet road, the officer said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigator also confirmed Ms Colquhoun was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs nor was she distracted by anything else, like a phone for example.

PC Mitchinson said: “Even an experienced driver would have struggled (to negotiate the oversteer).”

The speed limit on the road has since been dropped from 60mph to 50mph, the officer confirmed.

Concluding, senior coroner Anne Pember said: “She lost control on a left hand bend sliding into the incorrect side of the road.”

The coroner told the driver of the VW Tiguan that ‘there was nothing you could have done to avoid this tragedy’.