Budbrooke church and charities receive hundreds in donations from Warwickshire housebuilder

Money will help good causes

A Warwickshire housebuilder has donated hundreds of pounds to three good causes in Budbrooke near Warwick.

Miller Homes, which is currently building new houses in Kenilworth, has given £500 to The Open Door community cafe at St Michael's church in the village, £500 to The Budbrooke Community Association and £250 to volunteer-led Lego club Budbrooke Bricks from its £10,000 community fund pot for good causes across the county and West Midlands region.

Caroline Edwards, a community outreach and link worker at the village church, said: “We are extremely thankful for the funding received from Miller Homes.

Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the £10,000 Miller Homes Community Fund.

“This has enabled us to open up on a Friday evening to provide a two-course meal for those attending, without the worry of costs.

“The sessions are run by volunteers, who provide a warm welcome, delicious food, and the opportunity to signpost those attending to other areas of support."