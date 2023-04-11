Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
22 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Budbrooke church and charities receive hundreds in donations from Warwickshire housebuilder

Money will help good causes

By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

A Warwickshire housebuilder has donated hundreds of pounds to three good causes in Budbrooke near Warwick.

Miller Homes, which is currently building new houses in Kenilworth, has given £500 to The Open Door community cafe at St Michael's church in the village, £500 to The Budbrooke Community Association and £250 to volunteer-led Lego club Budbrooke Bricks from its £10,000 community fund pot for good causes across the county and West Midlands region.

Caroline Edwards, a community outreach and link worker at the village church, said: “We are extremely thankful for the funding received from Miller Homes.

Most Popular
Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the £10,000 Miller Homes Community Fund.Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the £10,000 Miller Homes Community Fund.
Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the £10,000 Miller Homes Community Fund.

“This has enabled us to open up on a Friday evening to provide a two-course meal for those attending, without the worry of costs.

“The sessions are run by volunteers, who provide a warm welcome, delicious food, and the opportunity to signpost those attending to other areas of support."

Read More
Fascinating piece of local World War II history will now be on display in Kenilw...

Applications for donations of up to £2,000 from Miller Homes can be made via https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund

Miller HomesWarwickshireWarwickKenilworthWest MidlandsLego