He has been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Colin Jackson with budding athletes

A budding athlete from Lutterworth will receive the support of Olympians and Paralympians after being accepted onto a sporting champions scheme.

Trampoline gymnast George Bowen trains at Lutterworth Sports Centre and is among 34 in Leicestershire to be accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

Along with free access to Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre he will receive support from elite athletes.

They include the likes of Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Kadeena Cox and Maisie Summers-Newton. The scheme has Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson as ambassador who also offers his advice to those accepted.

Tokyo 2020 paratriathlon champion and cross-country skier Lauren Steadman is among those advising on the scheme. She said: “I’m super proud to be an Elite athlete for this year’s Sporting Champions, helping to mentor, guide and inspire up-and-coming athletes in their sporting careers.

“I hope I can share my knowledge and experience with the Sporting Champions through our mentoring days and that together we can create an incredible future generation of athletes.”

Everyone Active spokesman James Naylor said: “Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be once again supporting athletes from Leicestershire on their journey to success.