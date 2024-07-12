Budding photographers in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth invited to take part in competition
The competition, which has been organised by Warwick District Council runs for eight weeks from July 12 to September 8, which includes the school summer holidays.
There are two categories: one for those aged 17 and under, and those aged 18 and above.
One winner from each category will receive a £100 One4all high street voucher.
Whether people are a seasoned photographer or enjoy taking pictures on their phone while out and about in the Warwick district, the council sis encouraging submissions that captures the theme of 'bright, beautiful, great and small’.
Some examples could include:
• Flower rich grasslands
• Woodlands and parks
• Birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and insects
• Hedgerows
• Rivers, wetlands, and ponds
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood and green spaces said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors in the summer holidays and explore the wonders of nature and biodiversity, whether in our award-winning parks and open spaces, or even your own back garden.
“The recent adoption of our Biodiversity Action Programme affirms our commitment to ensuring that Warwick District is rich in nature, delivering multiple benefits for wildlife and people.
"If you’re looking for inspiration, then our “target habitats and species” factsheets provide plenty of information about the many wonders to look out for, and information on where to find them.
“I look forward to seeing the variety of images and am sure it will be another tough selection process for our judging panel following last year’s competition.”
To enter go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/biodiversitycompetition