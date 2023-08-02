Budget boost for Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby reveals 150 per cent markup on memorials

The council’s cabinet has approved a boost to the budget for a new memorial area in order to cover the increased cost of raw materials.

A 150 per cent markup on memorials is set to help cover the extra £10,000 Rugby Borough Council needs to complete a new area at Rainsbrook Crematorium.

The council’s cabinet – the team of Conservative councillors in charge of major services – approved a boost to the budget for a new memorial area in order to cover the increased cost of raw materials.

A report to the cabinet explains that work has been partially completed but £43,000 of existing budget for the outstanding elements was not enough to see through the job.

The idea is to “allow grieving families a place to reflect on their bereavement in a quiet and tranquil place” but in the long run, it will be paid for by those very families.

The report continues: “Once completed it will be a source of income for Rainsbrook Crematorium and Rugby Borough Council.

“It is estimated that each memorial will have an income of £500 before deducting costs from the supplier of £200. Selling in the region of 30 memorials with an income of £300 per plaque would result in £9,000 per year.”

It was one of two elements of spending at the facility that were introduced by leader Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) at Monday's meeting of cabinet, the other being £13,000 to replace oak doors with automatic doors.

Cllr Poole explained: “It was built in 2014 and there have been a couple of problems with the main doors in both of our offices and the Avon room.

“The doors are so heavy that when the restraining hooks are attached to the wall outside to keep them open, it damages the wall and it has also damaged the hinges, pulling them away from the frame.

“Automatic doors have been requested.”