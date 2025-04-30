Bull fostered by animal sanctuary near Warwick has his story turned into a children's book

Coventry youngster Bayley with Billy Thompson owner of the Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent and Nero. Photo supplied

A bull fostered by an animal sanctuary near Warwick has achieved national and worldwide fame thanks to a children's book detailing his rescue.

Nero the bull, who was initially taken in by Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS), which is in Wolverton, was rescued five years ago from a petting farm by a group of people including author and actress Jodie Barchha-Lang.

Jodie – also known as Green Vegan – wrote Nero the Brave Little Bull, which tells the story of his journey from a petting farm attraction to finding his forever home at Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent.

Coventry youngster Bayley is among Nero fans thanks to Jodie’s book – which has reached people as far as the USA and Australia.

Nero at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton. Photo supplied

After reading Nero was forced to leave the petting farm and leave behind his mum, the five-year-old insisted she needed to travel some 150 miles to give him her teddy.

She said: “I love animals so much. I wanted to see him because we read the book and because I care for animals.”

Bayley’s mum Sarah described Nero as 'gentle and calm' when they approached him, happily receiving a cuddle – and a teddy – from Bayley.

The affectionate cow, whose petting zoo life means he's accustomed to human interaction, even went viral after he was filmed leaning down to allow a youngster to pet him.

For more information about Nero and the Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent go to: https://www.retreatanimalrescue.org.uk/

For more information about Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) go to: https://www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk/