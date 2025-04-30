Bull fostered by animal sanctuary near Warwick has his story turned into a children's book
Nero the bull, who was initially taken in by Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS), which is in Wolverton, was rescued five years ago from a petting farm by a group of people including author and actress Jodie Barchha-Lang.
Jodie – also known as Green Vegan – wrote Nero the Brave Little Bull, which tells the story of his journey from a petting farm attraction to finding his forever home at Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent.
Coventry youngster Bayley is among Nero fans thanks to Jodie’s book – which has reached people as far as the USA and Australia.
After reading Nero was forced to leave the petting farm and leave behind his mum, the five-year-old insisted she needed to travel some 150 miles to give him her teddy.
She said: “I love animals so much. I wanted to see him because we read the book and because I care for animals.”
Bayley’s mum Sarah described Nero as 'gentle and calm' when they approached him, happily receiving a cuddle – and a teddy – from Bayley.
The affectionate cow, whose petting zoo life means he's accustomed to human interaction, even went viral after he was filmed leaning down to allow a youngster to pet him.
For more information about Nero and the Retreat Animal Sanctuary in Kent go to: https://www.retreatanimalrescue.org.uk/
For more information about Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) go to: https://www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk/