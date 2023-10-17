Bumper crop of knitted vegetables at Warwickshire National Trust Property's craft display

More than 200 seasonal vegetables have been handmade – knitted, crocheted and felted- by the Wellesbourne WI, Bridgetown WI, Woolpack Group and staff and volunteers at Charlecote Park.

Community groups have made a ‘bumper crop’ of knitted vegetables for a craft display at Charlecote Park.

Over the past three months, more than 200 seasonal vegetables have been handmade – knitted, crocheted and felted- by the Wellesbourne WI, Bridgetown WI, Woolpack Group and staff and volunteers at the Warwickshire National Trust property.

The aim of the display, which can be seen at Charlecote from Saturday (October 21) is to celebrate the season sustainably without creating food waste.

WI members with some of the hand knitted vegetables which will be displayed at Charlecote Park this autumn.

Bryony Goodwin, Charlecote’s programming and partnerships officer, said: “Gourd and pumpkin displays are popular at this time of year with Halloween coming up.

“But the scariest part of this season can be the amount of food waste and the impact on climate change this can bring."

“With help from our local community groups, we’ve created a more sustainable display to celebrate the season.

"We plan to reuse these community creations in future years to help us reduce food waste and delight our visitors.

WI members with some of the hand knitted vegetables which will be displayed at Charlecote Park this autumn.

"We’re always looking for opportunities to work with and learn from community groups, neighbours, and organisations either as a one-off project or an ongoing partnership.

"If you’ve got an idea or suggestion about working with us get in touch at [email protected].”