Some schools in the Leamington area have had to close due to the water supply issues. Photo by Leamington Courier

A burst water pipe had lead to several schools being closed in the Leamington area this morning (January 15).

As we reported this morning (Wednesday), residents and business in and around Leamington and Warwick are currently facing water supply problems.

Severn Trent have since said the problems are being caused by a burst pipe and the postcodes impacted include: CV31 , CV32, CV33 and CV34.

Some residents and businesses in the area have had their water supply restored – with some having lower water pressure than usual – but others are still without water.

Some schools in and around the town have also had to shut due to the water supply problems.

Here is the list of closures supplied by Warwickshire County Council:

Whitnash Primary

Clapham Terrace Primary and Nursery

Saint Patrick's

St Joseph's Catholic Primary

St Anthony's Catholic Primary

Sydenham Primary

Whitnash Nursery School

Shrubland Street

In a message sent out by Severn Trent to residents around 9.30am said they were working to repair the pipe.

For more information go to: https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/water-supply-interruptions-in-warwickshire9/