Bus company announces changes to three public services covering Leamington, Warwick and Stratford

Bus company Stagecoach has today (Tuesday September 27) announced it is making changes to some bus services in Leamington, Warwick and Stratford from Saturday October 29.

Changes are being made across Warwickshire but Stagecoach has said the impact on bus routes in the three towns ‘will be minimal’.

Service X18 (Coventry, Leamington, Stratford, Evesham) will have the section between Evesham and Stratford renumbered 28.

A Stagecoach bus. Image supplied.

There will be no change to the timetable or route.

Route 15 (Sundays – Warwick, Barford, Wellesbourne, Tiddington, Stratford) will have its timetable revised “to improve reliability”.

Service 302 (Maypole to Alcester), which runs once a day, will be withdrawn.

Stagecoach has said: “The changes in south Warwickshire are designed to better reflect customer travel patterns which have changed over the last two years.

"The alterations have been made in consultation with Warwickshire County Council as part of both parties’ commitment to review the bus networks and work in partnership to deliver improvements to the network in the future.”

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, added: “The pandemic has changed how and when people travel.

"For some the need to commute daily has changed and our choices about how to shop and where we meet with family and friends has also changed.

"We have to reflect those changes in our network as well as the realities of the changes in the economy that are impacting on the costs of running bus routes and the availability of staff to drive and maintain our fleet.

“Its now time for us to make some changes to our services and the alterations in October will enable services to run more reliably which will help us deliver better services for our customers.”