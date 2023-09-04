Bus company confirms suspension of strike action which would have affected Warwickshire commuters tomorrow
Warwickshire bus company Stagecoach has announced that a strike which was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday September 5) has been suspended following last-minute talks with Unite the Union.
An improved pay offer is being put forward to members on Thursday with a recommendation of acceptance from Unite.
Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands said: “We are pleased that our talks with the union have gone well today and that the industrial action that was going to take place tomorrow has been suspended to allow members time to vote on an improved pay offer.
“We play an important part in our communities and customers can now expect their bus to run as normal tomorrow.
"We hope that the revised offer is accepted, and any industrial action can be avoided."
On its website, Unite has confirmed that following negotiations held today (Monday September 4), a new pay offer was put forward by Stagecoach and, as a result, tomorrow’s planned has been suspended.
Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh added: “Following an improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”
If the deal is rejected, indefinite strike action will begin on Tuesday September 12.
About 350 bus workers based in Warwickshire are involved in the dispute.