Bus crash sparks another plea for drivers to stop parking dangerously near shops in Rugby’s Clifton Road

A bus crash has led to another plea for drivers to stop parking dangerously near shops in Clifton Road in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, no one was injured during the latest collision - but Warwickshire County Council (WCC) said more fines are set to be handed out in the area.

In the latest incident, parked cars blocked a bus from stopping at the bus stop. When the driver attempted to pull away, a car pulling out of Moultrie Road attempted to overtake the bus and hit the front of it, causing damage.

A spokesperson for WCC said: "There have also been numerous instances where cars parked in the bus stop have been trying to pull out when the bus is double parked, putting passenger safety at risk.

Since February 2024, there have been 173 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued on Clifton Road, with 94 of those PCNs being issued to cars parking in the restricted bus stop area. (Photo: WCC)

"The council is also advising residents that parking enforcement is set to increase at the popular shopping area along Clifton Road, making it increasingly likely that anyone parking illegally there will be fined.

"The council is reminding all residents that parking at bus stops is strictly forbidden."

Since February 2024, there have been 173 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued on Clifton Road, with 94 of those PCNs being issued to cars parking in the restricted bus stop area.

Here are some of WCC's alternative parking options

Moultrie Road – free on-street parking less than one minute from shops.

Gas Street car park – less than five minutes walk from shops.

Railway Terrace car park – less than ten minutes’ walk from shops

John Barford multi-storey car park – ten minutes walk from shops.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s executive director for communities, said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses on the Clifton Road and will work with them to ensure that their customers are able to park safely near to their shops.

“But the current situation of cars parking temporarily in the bus stop cannot continue. The consistently inconsiderate and illegal parking along the Clifton Road of drivers using the shops has left us with little option. While enforcement is always a last resort, the actions of a small minority of drivers are putting other people’s safety in jeopardy. That is unacceptable.

“We will work with our partners at the police, step up our monitoring and will not hesitate to fine inconsiderate drivers.”