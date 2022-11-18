Business as usual at Warwick garage despite arson attack at premises nearby

Alarm bells started ringing for the team at Emscote Motors on the Emscote Road when regular customers weren’t turning up for pre-booked MOTs and services.

Anxious mechanics at a Warwick garage near the site of an arson attack have reassured customers “It’s business as usual here”.

“It was quite unusual and we wondered what was going on,” said Ben Padget, who runs the garage with his father Steve.

The team at Emscote Motors. Picture by Jim Levack

“We had a dozen no-shows in a week and that’s really unlike our customers because we’ve been here for 27 years and have a really reliable and loyal following. They always let us know if they can’t make it.”

The mystery was eventually solved when the four-strong team discovered their garage had been mistakenly mentioned as victims of a workshop arson attack.

Initial police reports stated the break-in and blaze were at Emscote Motors, but the offence and CCTV capture of two men wanted in connection actually happened at a neighbouring workshop nothing to do with the business.

By then the report was all over the county’s media and it was too late.

Warwickshire have released an image of two men following a burglary and suspected arson at a premises in Warwick. Do you recognise these men?

Ben added: “Clearly it’s just one of those things where incorrect news travelled fast, but I can assure you rumours of our demise are very much exaggerated.

“It’s not really anyone’s fault, but we need to set the record straight. The workshop where the incident happened is nearby and definitely not connected to us. It’s very much business as usual here.”

A Warwickshire Police spokesman has said: “Information given to officers who attended at the time subsequently changed and any reference to Emscote Motors was then immediately removed from our appeals.”

The incident took place on Emscote Road on October 28 around 6.30am and 7am.

It is understood that a computer and Canon camera in a padded bag were taken from the premises near the garage, before a fire began in its workshop.

Warwickshire Police officers believe the fire may have been started deliberately.

They are appealing for witnesses.

