Business owner set to open new shop in Warwick after years of selling goods at markets and events

A business owner is set to open a new shop in Warwick town centre after years of selling goods at markets and events.

BeHoptimystic - which sells crystals, minerals and fossils weekly at Warwick Market, along with other markets and events across the Warwick district - is taking on the premises of 17 Market Place in the town.

The new shop, which opens its doors on May 11, marks a milestone for BeHoptimystic’s owner Katy Saunders, who says she looks forward to deepening its roots within the Warwick community.

Katy said: “I am so excited to begin this next chapter as the business expands and am very grateful to CJ’s Events Warwickshire, with whom I started my humble stall and journey.

“Over the last three/four years CJ’s have provided a regular weekly space at Warwick Market for me alongside many other brilliant individual businesses which have set the bar of quality high.

"This alongside CJ’s service and reliability has given me a sure footing whereby I have been able to build up my business step by step.

"I have created a rapport with the people of Warwick to such a degree I am now in the position to open a shop.

“I’m looking forward to this as well as continuing to work with CJ’s and participate in their events alongside the bricks and mortar as I know this will enable me to retain and attain further success in this next stage.”

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire added: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that Katy will be opening a bricks and mortar shop in Warwick.

"This shows how key markets are, with very minimal over heads, it allows traders to grown and develop their business over months and years, until they are ready to move on to new chapters such as opening a shop.

“Seeing traders grow and filling empty shops fills our team with great joy, we’re in a wonderful position to give traders a platform to grow and we love watching businesses flourish.

"We wish Katy all the best with her new venture.”