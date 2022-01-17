Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at the glamping retreat owner's home, which is on the same site. Photo supplied

The owners of a glamping retreat in south Warwickshire have thanked fire crews for their life-saving actions after a fire started at their home.

Steve Taylor tried to contain the fire on the same site of his glamping retreat business, Winchcombe Farm in Upper Tysoe, with as many fire extinguishers as he could find while they were waiting for the fire crews on Friday (January 14).

But the 64-year-old then went into cardiac arrest - but his heart was started again with a defibrillator and CPR. Steve is currently in hospital.

Winchcombe Farm owners Steve Taylor and Jo Carroll. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

Firefighters worked for hours to contain the fire - which is believed to have started with an ember from the log burner, which set alight some debris in the guttering - but this is yet to be confirmed.

Steve, Jo and their children have now had to move to one of their guest lodges as it will take months to rebuild one half of it.

Despite the fire Steve and his partner Jo Carroll are grateful to the firefighters who helped tackle the fire and say the business remains open as usual.

Jo, who is running the business from her laptop in the guest lodge, said: “I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Fire Officer Andy Paxton and the crews who attended from Banbury, Southam and Shipston-on-Stour.

"And especially to the female firefighter who is also a paramedic, who saved Steve’s life on the night of the fire (she administered the CPR and defibrillator).

"The ambulance crew were truly amazing and were able to stabilise Steve to get him to hospital.

“Without her and the wonderful fire crew who resuscitated him, my children would not have their father alive today and we will be forever grateful.

“The fire crews – lead by Fire Officer Andy Paxton - were just the best and we cannot thank them enough for helping us.

“Also we’d like to give our grateful thanks to friends, family, our wonderful staff and villagers, whom have all be of immense help and support at this time.

"We’ve overwhelmed with their love and support at the moment.”