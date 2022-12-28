Business owner thanks Warwick community for their kindness after she has an accident on her stall

A woman who runs a food stall in Warwick has thanked the community for their help after having an accident at work.

Pictured: Nina Kelly, who owns the Posh Potatoes stall in Warwick town centre. Photo by Mike Baker

Nina Kelly runs a jacket potato business called Posh Potatoes and she regularly sets up in Market Place.

Nina, who lives in Shrewley but has worked in Warwick for more than 10 years, had an accident on her stall back in November.

She said: "On November 4, I had a serious accident on my stall while getting ready for my lunchtime service.

"I have arthritis in my thumb and wrist joints, which sometimes triggers a sharp shooting pain through my hands.

"Unfortunately, this happened as I was draining some vegetables and a seven litre pot of boiling water fell down my legs.

"My good friend Doris ran to help and more people soon followed.

"They managed to get me into the back of my van and the manageress from the Weatherspoons provided cold towels to bathe my legs, which were a mess.

"I soon felt myself shaking and realised that things were quite serious, so my friends called for an ambulance, which took me to Warwick Hospital."

Other members of the community also helped pack away Nina’s van.

Nina said: "Before the ambulance left I could see that more people had come to help but when I arrived back in the square later that afternoon very tired and very sore, I was stunned.

“My entire stall had been packed away into my van, and the awful mess had been cleared up.

"It was overwhelming, humbling and I burst into tears.

“It was unbelievable to see that in such difficult times as these for every business, there is still real community spirit here in Warwick and I am so proud to be part of that.

"I would like to thank all the wonderful friends that helped me on that day and throughout the following difficult few weeks but in particular, my dear friend Doris, Leah and Gemma from Weatherspoons, Mark from Tailors restaurant who was amazing and Chris from the Tilted Wig, who all selflessly came to my aid.