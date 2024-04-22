Businesses rally behind Bishops Itchington woman's fundraiser in aid of the Myton Hospices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses have rallies behind a Bishops Itchington woman's fundraiser in aid of the Myton Hospices.

Later this year,Gemma Callaghan will be taking on the Myton Hospice’s 5K inflatable challenge in Coventry.

Gemma Callaghan. Photo supplied

In addition to her JustGiving page, Gemma has organised a raffle, auction and children’s activities for an event in May at her local pub to help raise as much money as possible.

Gemma said: “I've been blown away by all the support that I've received and have enjoyed the buzz of organising, what I hope, to be a really successful charity auction and raffle.

"The businesses have donated very generously. I have raffle and auction prizes worth over £900 already.”

The prizes include an acupuncture session, a photoshoot, a beauty kit, sports massages, day passes at a local wellness centre, and three signed books by a ‘world-famous singing legend’.

The fundraising event is being held at the Butcher’s Arm’s in Bishops Itchington on May 25, from 12pm to 2pm.

Brian and Selena Ogden of The Butchers Arms said: “We are really looking forward to holding the charity event.

“Not only is this an amazing charity, but it’s also one which is close to a lot of us here in the village.

“This event should hopefully help raise a lot of money towards The Myton Hospices and we are really honoured that they we have been chosen us to promote the event.”

As well as the raffle and auction, local cake maker Sophia from The Baking Bee will be selling cakes and Lucy Califano from Paint-A-Party Face Painting will be entertaining doing face painting for children.

Marc Dwyer, challenge events fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, added: “We are so grateful to Gemma for all her hard work organising and securing so many prizes for her raffle and auction.

"Thank you to all of the businesses who have supported with donations and also to Brian at The Butchers Arms for hosting this wonderful event in aid of The Myton Hospices.

"Each year we need to raise £11 million pounds and we couldn’t do it without the support of the local community and amazing fundraisers like Gemma.”

"If you would like to join Gemma and take on the Inflatable 5K in aid of Myton you can sign up at www.mytonhospice.org/events”