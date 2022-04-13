Businesses urged to sign up to ‘It’s a Knockout’ event in Leamington

The Myton Hospice’s annual ‘It’s a Knockout’ event is back for 2022 – with a line-up of six new games.

And the charity, which provides care and support, free of charge, to people living with terminal illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire, is calling on businesses across the region to sign up.

The organisers say the event will be bigger and better than before and promises to be ‘a fantastic afternoon of fun, foam and fundraising’.

The winning team of Myton Hospices' 2019 'It's a Knockout' event ‘Iress my case’. Photo supplied

It’s a Knockout takes place on the afternoon of Friday, June 24 at Leamington Rugby Club and will feature six new games: hats on, perilous pendulum, crazy climber, giant obstacle course, pizza run and all hands on deck.

The event has also been sponsored by Squab Removals.

Chris Willmott, corporate fundraiser at Myton, said: “We’re delighted to be back after a Covid-enforced break and hope our amazing corporate supporters, old and new, will sign up to what is a truly fantastic afternoon of fun, foam and fundraising.

“We’ve hand-picked the very best offerings from the IAK catalogue – based on feedback from previous year’s teams – and are proud to be offering a jam-packed afternoon of team-building at its very best as intrepid competitors battle it out for the title of Myton’s It’s a Knockout Champions 2022.

"We hope to see you there.”

Entry for the event costs £40 per person (£320 per team of eight) with the early bird offer which runs until April 25. Entry after April 25 costs £360 per team.

Myton also ask teams to collectively raise a further £380 in sponsorship - whether this is through bake sales, something out of the ordinary or simply by family and friends sponsoring people to take part.

The last It’s a Knockout event was held in 2019. Myton says the last event was so popular that all 36 team places were snapped up in record time – so the charity is urging participants to sign up early to secure a place.