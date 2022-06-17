Businesswoman behind south Warwickshire music classes for young children named as finalist in regional awards

Rachel Turner from Rhythm Time has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2022 in the Franchisee of the Year 2022 category. Photo supplied by Rachel Turner

Rachel Turner from Rhythm Time has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2022 in the Franchisee of the Year 2022 category.

Rachel runs music classes for babies toddlers and pre schoolers in Leamington, Stratford and Kenilworth.

Rachel said: “I am really proud to be a finalist in the awards. A lot of work goes into providing quality classes and it is lovely to be recognised in this way.

"We worked through lockdown on Zoom and Facebook Live.

"We’ve worked through government legislation and are still singing and dancing and having fun while lots of learning for all the children who come to the classes.”

The awards are hosted by Business Success Network, which is run by Stacey Calder.

She established the Business Success Recognition Awards to celebrate the work being done by businesses and individuals in the UK business community.

The were more than 600 entries and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday (June 18) in Birmingham.

Founder, Stacey Calder added: “These awards come at a time where recognition for small businesses is critical. Not only have I had the privilege of reading over 600 entries, it makes me incredibly proud to be able to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements, but to give them a way to raise their profile and showcase what they do.