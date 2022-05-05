Busy section of road in North Leamington road to be closed during weekdays for resurfacing

The work will take place on this scetion of the A445 Lillington road in north Leamington. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

A busy section of a main road in Leamington will be closed to vehicles during part of the daytime during weekdays while it is resurfaced at the end of this month.

The A445 Lillington Road between its junctions with the B4453 Cubbington Road roundabout - including the slip road from Cubbington Road onto Lillington Road – and Heemstede Lane/Lillington Avenue roundabout will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday from Wednesday May 25.

The anticipated completion date for the work is June 1

A diversion will be in place along A445 Lillington Avenue, A452 Kenilworth Road, B4113 Stoneleigh Road, Westhill Road, A445 Leicester Lane, Lillington Road and vice versa.