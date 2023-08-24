Register
Café aimed at people Living with Dementia and disabilities celebrates first anniversary of its opening

Customers at the Forget Me Not Café in Clarendon Avenue were given free cake to mark the occasion.
By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Aug 2023, 01:17 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 01:18 BST

A Leamington café which is aimed at people living with dementia and disabilities has celebrated the first anniversary of when it opened.

Customers at the Forget Me Not Café in Clarendon Avenue were given free cake to mark the occasion yesterday (Wednesday August 23).

Owners Fran Scott and Steve Cooper first came up with the idea for the café four years ago.

For more information about the cafe visit https://www.forgetmenot.cafe/

