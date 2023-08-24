Café aimed at people Living with Dementia and disabilities celebrates first anniversary of its opening

Customers at the Forget Me Not Café in Clarendon Avenue were given free cake to mark the occasion.

A Leamington café which is aimed at people living with dementia and disabilities has celebrated the first anniversary of when it opened.

Customers at the Forget Me Not Café in Clarendon Avenue were given free cake to mark the occasion yesterday (Wednesday August 23).

Owners Fran Scott and Steve Cooper first came up with the idea for the café four years ago.