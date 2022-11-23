Cafe aimed at people living with dementia is officially opened in Leamington

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins cut the ribbon at a launch event at the Forget Me Not Cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue

The official opening of the Forget Me Not Cafe carried out by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins who is pictured with owners Fran Scott and Steve Cooper and those who have played a part in the successful launch and running of the cafe since it opened in July.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins has officially opened a cafe in the town which is aimed at people living with dementia and disabilities.

Fran Scott and Steve Cooper have been running the cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue since July but wanted to invite those who have played a part in its successful launch to an event to celebrate.

Advertisement

Fran and Steve first came up with the idea for the cafe four years ago..

Fran then spoke to The Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK to get advice on providing a ‘home-from-home’ café for vulnerable members of the community before turning the couple’s dream into a reality.

Advertisement

The cafe, which serves breakfasts, lunches, coffees, teas and wonderful cakes, runs as a charity with profits going to good causes.