Cafe aimed at people living with dementia is officially opened in Leamington

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins has officially opened a cafe in the town which is aimed at people living with dementia and disabilities.
Fran Scott and Steve Cooper have been running the cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue since July but wanted to invite those who have played a part in its successful launch to an event to celebrate.
Fran and Steve first came up with the idea for the cafe four years ago..
Fran then spoke to The Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK to get advice on providing a ‘home-from-home’ café for vulnerable members of the community before turning the couple’s dream into a reality.
The cafe, which serves breakfasts, lunches, coffees, teas and wonderful cakes, runs as a charity with profits going to good causes.
For more information visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/forgetmenotcafecic