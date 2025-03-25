Cafe bar chain Lounges hopes to fill former River Island unit in Leamington town centre

The cafe bar chain Lounges could be opening a site in Leamington.

The national chain - which runs the Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth, the Bacco Lounge in Rugby and the Prospero Lounge in Stratford - has put in an alcohol license application with Warwick District Council.

The business also owns the Cosy Club and Brightside Roadside Dining sites.

The license is for 94-96 Parade, which used to the River Island unit and closed in 2022. It was also the location of the former Woodwards Department Store.

The former River Island shop in the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

However, since the fashion retailer’s shop closure, some short term shops have opened in the unit over the years.

In the application, Loungers have applied to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10am to midnight with opening hours of 8am to 12.30am.

Currently, there are no planning applications for the site in regards to opening a cafe bar on the former fashion retailer site.