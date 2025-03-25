Café in Lutterworth's Morrisons store among some 50 to be axed

The in-store café at Morrisons in Lutterworth is among some 50 set to close. (Google)

The in-store café at Morrisons in Lutterworth is among some 50 set to close.

The supermarket retailer has been forced to make cuts due to pressure from competitors.

Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.

The closures will affect 52 cafes, all 18 ‘market kitchens’, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and four pharmacies.

While many of the impacted staff are expected to be redeployed to other roles within the company, around 365 employees are still at risk of redundancy.

In some stores, the supermarket plans to work with third parties "to provide a relevant specialist offer", said chief executive Rami Baitiéh. It is not known yet if this will include Morrisons Lutterworth.

It is not known when the café in the Bitteswell Road store will close but it is expected to be in the next few months.