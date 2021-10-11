Café set to open in Leamington will give away free bacon rolls and coffee from pop-up stall on Saturday morning

Boston Tea Party logo.

Staff from a new café set to open in Leamington later this month will be announcing the arrival of the new business by giving out free coffee and bacon rolls in the town centre on Saturday morning (October 16).

The Boston Tea Party (BTP) pop-up stall will be outside Aubrey Allen, the businesses' supplier, in Warwick Street from 10am to 1pm. The new café will open at the former site of Ask Italian at 1A Clarendon Avenue on Thursday October 28. It will seat around 140 people and create around 30 new jobs for the town.

Current job vacancies can be found at https://harri.com/BTPproperjobsBTP, a Bristol-based independent chain, will serve a range of 'ethically sourced' food and drink at the new café.

On top of the free bacon rolls and coffee on Saturday , BTP staff will also be giving away a limited number of reusable cups to help introduce the company's sustainability initiative it launched more than three years ago.

In 2018 BTP banned single-use cups from its cafés – the first café chain to do so in the UK.

The company says that, so far, it has stopped more than 680,000 cups from going to landfill.

Customers wanting a takeaway drink can bring their own reusable cup, borrow one using the one from the fully refundable cup loan scheme or buy one from £4.25 - which includes the price of their first drink.

BTP's CEO and co-owner Sam Roberts said: “Every BTP is unique and designed to be sympathetic to the building and surroundings.

"We are so excited to be heading to Leamington where we’re aiming to create a community hub for the area, a place to share great food and drink.

“We put the company purpose of 'making things better' at the centre of everything we do.