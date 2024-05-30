Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Call 999 if you see this wanted man who has connections to Rugby.

Joshua Nicholson is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.

He has connections with the Rugby, Worcester and Aldershot.

He is described as 5’11” tall with short, dark blonde hair and he is of a medium build.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholson is not to be approached – and anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 straight away.