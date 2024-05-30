Call 999 if you see this wanted man who has connections to Rugby
Call 999 if you see this wanted man who has connections to Rugby.
Joshua Nicholson is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence.
He has connections with the Rugby, Worcester and Aldershot.
He is described as 5’11” tall with short, dark blonde hair and he is of a medium build.
Nicholson is not to be approached – and anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 straight away.
