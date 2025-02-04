Call for artists to help transform Warwick underpass with a community mural

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
A call for artists has been put out to help transform an underpass in Warwick with a community mural.

The teams at Warwick’s Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) and Packmores Residents Association (PAC) are looking for an artist to lead a new public art project to turn the Priory Park pedestrian underpass into a work of art that celebrates Warwick’s past, present, and future.

A spokesperson from the Warwick’s Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) "This initiative has been made possible thanks to funding from Warwick District Council, King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Relief in Need, Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club, and Warwickshire County Council.

Left to right shows: Cllr David Skinner, the Mayor of Warwick and member of the Friends of Priory Park), Fraser Pithie from Network Rail, Janette Eslick from the Priory Pools Community Centre team, and Joanne Dagg from Warwick District Council. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Left to right shows: Cllr David Skinner, the Mayor of Warwick and member of the Friends of Priory Park), Fraser Pithie from Network Rail, Janette Eslick from the Priory Pools Community Centre team, and Joanne Dagg from Warwick District Council. Photo supplied

"Additionally, it is supported by Friends of Priory Park (FOPP), Network Rail and St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School.

"This is a unique opportunity to contribute to Warwick’s cultural landscape while working closely with the local community.

"Help us turn this underpass into a striking gateway that reflects the history, identity, and future of our town.”

The Project

The project will see the transformation of the Priory Park pedestrian underpass into a work of art that celebrates Warwick’s past, present, and future. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
The project will see the transformation of the Priory Park pedestrian underpass into a work of art that celebrates Warwick’s past, present, and future. Photo supplied

The PPCC is inviting artists to submit proposals for this £9,000 commission, which will include consultation with the community, designing, and painting two murals – one co-created with community members and the other a professionally designed and installed piece.

This mural will be the first project involving the PPCC which is currently fundraising to build a new community centre on the edge of Priory Pack and the Packmores estate.

The commissioned artist will lead a series of creative workshops with stakeholders, including residents, St Mary Immaculate School pupils, Warwick Youth Town Council, the County Record Office, Friends of Priory Park, and the wider Warwick community.

Themes

The themes of the mural will include:

  • The Past: The history of Warwick, the former Priory, the railway, and the County Record Office.
  • The Present: Priory Park and its community.
  • The Future: A signpost to the forthcoming Priory Pools Community Centre.

How to Apply

Interested artists should submit an expression of interest by midnight on Monday, February 17.

Submissions should be no more than two A4 pages and include a brief overview of the artist’s vision, approach, experience, and an indicative budget allocation.

For a full artist brief or to send in an application contact Janette Eslick at [email protected]

More details on the Priory Pools Community Centre can be found at: https://www.priorypoolscc.org/

