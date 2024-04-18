Call for Warwickshire rugby players to be part of team for County Championship
Male rugby players around the Coventry and Warwickshire club scene are being given the opportunity to be part of the 2024 County Championship when the historic competition gets underway next month.
Warwickshire launch their qualification campaign with a trip to Oundle to face East Midlands in early May.
After three pool stage games the competition’s knock-out stages ultimately end with two counties making a Twickenham final appearance.
In preparation for the campaign, county chairman Steve Wilkes issued a rallying call asking players to get involved.
He said: “Any player who was born in Warwickshire, lives in the county or plays at a Warwickshire club below level five is eligible.
“Our preparation begins on the evening of Tuesday April 23 with a training session at Broadstreet RFC then continues each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Anyone interested in representing Warwickshire can come along.”
Those interested can make contact with Steve on 07355 045224.
Following their opener against East Midlands on May 11, Warwickshire wll host Eastern Counties at Broadstreet then travel to Chipping Norton to play Oxfordshire on consecutive Saturdays.
The regional semi-final takes place on Saturday June 1 ahead of the Twickenham final on Saturday June 15.