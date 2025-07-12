Call rail company to help councillors tackle pigeon poo problem in and around Leamington

Photo of Councillors Chris King and Jonathan Chilvers at the Lower Avenue Network Rail Bridge in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Councillors across all the political parties represented on Warwick District Council are asking the public for help with their campaign to tackle the pigeon poo problems at railway bridges in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Councillors Chris King (Labour, Leamington Clarendon) and Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick) are leading the campaign, which is asking residents to call to contact Network Rail between Monday July 14 to Sunday July 27 to ask them to take action so residents don’t have to dodge the disgusting droppings or slip up on them when it is wet.

The councillors say Network Rail has a legal responsibility to do this work and there are solutions available to prevent pigeons roosting under the bridges.

To prevent pigeons from nesting under bridges, Network Rail uses a combination of bird netting, repellent systems, and visual deterrents.

This QR code can be scanned if you want to make a complaint to Network Rail as part of the campaign. Picture supplied.

Network Rail has said it is actively working to address the issue of pigeon mess and nesting under bridges in areas including Leamington

Councillor King said: “We know from previous experience that Network Rail won’t act unless they receive a deluge of calls and messages at the same time.

"If you’ve had to walk under a bridge and slipped or had to dodge the droppings please take five minutes of your time to let Network Rail know between July 14 and 27.”

To help the campaign visit https://communications-crm.custhelp.com/app/ask?var=complaint, phone the national 24/7 helpline on 03457 114141,

write to Network Rail General Offices, Waterloo Station, Station Approach, London SE1 8SW, or scan the QR code (pictured).