Call to Leamington businesses - it's time to bring some extra colour to our beautiful town!

The Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa, Cllr Alan Boad

The seeds are being sown with local businesses as Leamington in Bloom launches its competition to add extra colour to the town.

The Leamington in Bloom spies are out looking for the ‘best blooming’ pubs, restaurants, offices and shops.

Certificates will be awarded to gold, silver and bronze winners together with an invitation to a reception with the mayor in the town hall.

The competition closes on September 30 so plenty of time to spruce up your petunias!

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Alan Boad, said: “It’s no secret that flowers and plants make our town more beautiful. They also do a wonderful job of encouraging wildlife, including vital pollinators like bugs and bees.

“We’re keen to bring as many businesses together as possible to get Leamington blooming. We’re confident the results will be something that can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors to our town.”