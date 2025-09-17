Call to shut down asylum seeker accommodation in Warwickshire is rejected

Latest news.

A political push to shut down accommodation for asylum seekers in Nuneaton and Bedworth was voted down by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday.

Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s Conservative group called an extraordinary meeting for all councillors to consider two motions – signals of intent – on the back of recent community tensions around asylum seekers.

The first saw the Tories call for the Home Office, Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire County Council and Serco – the firm that runs houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) that temporarily put up asylum seekers – to be asked to attend a scrutiny meeting at the council to understand the roles of each organisation and how effectively they are being fulfilled.

Despite opposition from the 15 councillors on the ruling Labour group, that passed with 18 votes – 15 from the Conservatives plus two Green councillors and one independent.

However, the request for the council to write to national government asking for “an immediate review of all asylum seekers” in the borough, to "shut down" temporary accommodation units with “immediate” risk assessments in the meantime, plus national measures to disapply the Human Rights Act from “all asylum claims”, the “detention and deportation of asylum seekers or illegal immigrants” who are not here lawfully and extra funding to speed up the claims process was wiped out.

Labour’s counter proposal was voted through on the chair’s – mayor Councillor Bhim Saru (Lab, St Mary’s) – casting vote after a 15-15 all draw with the Tories in which the Greens and one independent opting against voting either way.

It commits to looking at implementing new planning policies to assess the suitability of HMOs generally – the planning process cannot be influenced by who does or does not live in the accommodation – and requests a briefing from the Home Office and Serco “regarding the number and location of asylum seekers… and the criteria used for placement”.

It also calls for “greater transparency and local authority input” into such decisions and commits to asking the government to allow asylum seekers to be able to work while their claims are processed.

The debate went around the houses across more than three hours, which included adjournments for parties to consider amendments and disruptions from the public gallery which saw two people threatened with ejection by Cllr Saru.

Councillors were frequently told to stick to the latest version of the motions being discussed but some were left confused as to what that was and the general to-and-fro on asylum matters continued from both sides, often without direct reference to the motion being proposed at the time.

Former leader Councillor Kris Wilson (Con, Whitestone) led the case for his party’s motion.

“Our priority as local councillors should be to those in housing need within our borough,” he said.

“Dispersing people in the way that is happening now is not helping community tensions. We have to go back to the very beginning and look at what is the most appropriate way of housing these people who arrive on these shores.

“Given the tensions and issues we have seen, I think it is not unreasonable to expect that the temporary accommodation units within our towns are closed until the issues are rectified and addressed properly rather than in a piecemeal fashion.”

Accepting units cannot be closed without notice, Cllr Wilson called for “robust risk management” in the meantime, adding: “Is it that unreasonable to look at people who have not yet had a legal determination to assess their level of risk? We don’t know their background.”

He went on to claim that the Human Rights Act was “being abused”.

Deputy leader Councillor Steve Hey (Lab, Attleborough) described his party's amendment as “a statement of things we can actually do”, promising that “we will make progress” towards solving “what is a very difficult problem” and went on to accuse the Tories of playing politics.

“I am very disappointed with the members opposite, raising all this in this way at a time when there is extraordinary and biased focus in the borough with misinformation and plain nastiness circulating on a daily basis,” he said.

“Goodness knows what the business people of the borough make of this.

"All I can see is grandstanding and trying to out-Reform Reform.

"In my view, this is irresponsible.”

He accepted that “no one in this chamber thinks this situation is ideal in any way” but insisted that dismissing the European Convention on Human Rights was not the answer before calling out the “pure hypocrisy” of the council not implementing a policy on HMOs during the time the Conservatives were in charge.

“This is a very complex series of problems requiring thoughtfully-considered answers, not soundbites or the promise of easy solutions,” he concluded.

Cllr Wilson agreed with the principle of using planning regulations to tighten up on HMOs and responded to Cllr Hey’s comments.

“When we were in control for three years there were lots of things I wanted to try to tackle but you can’t deal with everything in three years,” he said.