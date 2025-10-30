Calling all Jane Austen fans - Warwickshire Libraries will be marking author's 250th birthday with vote and Regency events

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to step into the world of bonnets, ballrooms, and biting wit to mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The Warwickshire Libraries team have organised a countywide vote to crown Warwickshire’s favourite Austen novel, couple, and villain, as well as immersive Regency-themed events.

The vote

Residents are encouraged to cast their votes and champion their favourite Austen characters and stories.

Voting is open until December 12, with results set to be revealed just after Austen’s birthday on December 16.

Voting is open online now at: https://forms.office.com/e/0yR8wdgnCg

Events

Warwickshire Libraries is hosting a programme of events throughout November and December.

Such events include ‘Regency Revels’ which will include performances, readings, and dancing in full period costume.

These events cost £10 per person (plus a booking fee) and have been created with Events From History and will take place at:

Kenilworth Library on November 14 at 7pm

Southam Library on November 21 at 7pm

There will also be some free events and workshops taking place. This includes:

Making decoupage bookmarks at Bedworth Library on December 12

Wild About Jane Austen at Rugby Library on November 13 – featuring a live screening of the British Library’s special talk with complimentary scones.

Sisters in Austen at Atherstone Library on December 16 where Dr Pamela Mason explores Austen’s portrayal of sisterhood.

Quill-making at Rugby Library on December 2

For more details or to book a place, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/jane-austen-250-4582533

Councillor Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: "Jane Austen’s legacy continues to inspire readers across generations, and Warwickshire Libraries are proud to celebrate her 250th birthday with a programme that brings her world to life an invites people to join in and be part of it.

“From spirited debates over favourite characters to elegant Regency revels, this celebration invites everyone to rediscover the wit, wisdom, and enduring charm of Austen’s work.

"We encourage residents of all ages to join us in honouring one of literature’s most beloved voices."