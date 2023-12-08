Calling Nuneaton children – here’s how to get a free Santa welcome kit this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the countdown to Christmas officially on, Redrow Midlands is inviting local house hunters to visit Heritage Fields, in Nuneaton, along with children on the nice list to pick up a free Santa welcome kit.

The kit includes everything you need – a mince piece, a carrot for Rudolph, and of course, a ‘Santa Please Stop Here’ sign to let the main man himself know where to go. Packs are limited, so those wanting to get their hands on one will need to book an appointment with the Heritage Fields team in the (Saint) nick of time to reserve theirs*.

On the day, the sales team will be on hand to provide tailored housing advice, updates on Santa’s progress for the festive season so far, and visitors can also find out more about homes available at the development – including those with a Santa-certified sized chimney.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “It really is the most wonderful time of the year, which is why we want to ensure that residents and children on the nice list have everything they need to welcome Santa this Christmas Eve.

“Our magical show homes will be open for anyone in the market to take a look around and we are looking forward to welcoming families to Heritage Fields to collect their Santa welcome kit and see what Christmas could be like living at a Redrow development.”

Heritage Fields is set among the rolling Warwickshire countryside, yet under two miles from the centre of Nuneaton and within easy reach of a choice of major motorways – perfectly placed for those commuting to nearby towns and cities. Offering a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, the development is perfect for families and those looking to right-size.

For more information about Heritage Fields, and to book an appointment to claim your freebie visit: redrow.co.uk/heritage-fields