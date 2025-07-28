Calls for a mural (or even a statute) in tribute to Warwick Lioness Jess Carter

Calls have been made to for a mural to be put up in Warwick in tribute to England Women’s footballer Jess Carter – and The Courier and Weekly News is happy to support it!

Defender Jess, from Warwick, whose footballing journey started at Warwick Juniors when she was a girl, put in a superb performance for the Lionesses in the final against World Champions Spain, which England eventually won 3-1 on penalties after extra time following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes yesterday (Sunday July 27).

This was the perfect response by Jess to both her critics during the course of the tournament after she was dropped from the starting line-up for England’s semi-final match against Italy, and to those who had subjected her to racist and sexist abuse online, causing her to announce she was 'stepping away’ from social media.

And now, many in the district - including us - want lasting tributes put up in Warwick to honour Jess.

Jess Carter of England acknowledges the fans while wearing her winners medal after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “The Lionesses defended their title yesterday and made us all so proud.

"To have our local Lioness, Jess, play a part in that is incredible.

"Her performance yesterday was outstanding, particularly in the face of the abuse she has faced this tournament from online trolls.

"That took real guts.

Jess Carter when she played for Warwick Juniors. Credit: Dean Brandrick.

"It’s only right we recognise her contribution and show her how proud this town is.

"I hear there are already calls for a statue - and I back them.

"I’d also like to see a mural at a local site that has been instrumental in Jess’ career so I’m starting a campaign so that the next generation of footballers can see what she has achieved and that they could do the same.

He added: "I’m already having discussions on possible locations but if you have a thought drop me at email at [email protected] with ‘Jess Carter mural’ in the subject line.

"Let’s show Jess how proud her hometown is.”

Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts has posted on Facebook to say: “I would like to create a mural of Jess Carter to celebrate her outstanding achievement.”