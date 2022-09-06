Calls made for energy grants to 'help save the high streets' in Kenilworth and Southam
Calls have been made for energy grants to help ‘save the high streets’ in Kenilworth and Southam.
Jenny Wilkinson, the Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats Parliamentary Candidate, is demanding the Government rescue hundreds of small local businesses in Kenilworth and Southam from soaring energy bills, warning that lack of action could see the area’s high streets turning into ‘ghost towns’.
Since businesses are not covered by the OFGEM Energy Price Cap, many are expecting to see their bills skyrocket in the coming months.
The Liberal Democrat’s wider proposed ‘rescue package’ would offer grants up to £50,000 to help small businesses cope.
The plans would help 2,606 small and medium-sized businesses in Kenilworth and Southam. It would also include the 120 cafes, restaurants, pubs and other hospitality businesses.
The scheme would cost an estimated £10 billion and the Liberal Democrats say this could be met by reversing the planned tax cuts for big banks.
It would also include cancelling the Government’s cut to the Bank Surcharge that is due to take effect in April 2023 and restoring the Bank Levy to 2015 levels, raising £10.6 billion over the next four years.
Jenny Wilkinson, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Kenilworth and Southam, said: “Local shops, cafes and restaurants that survived through the Coronavirus pandemic, could now be taken down by soaring energy costs and forced to close their doors unless the Government steps up urgently.
“We need this energy bailout now to save our high streets, rescue small businesses and keep prices down for local families."