Campaign against price rises at Tesco in Leamington town centre continues

Campaigners against price rises at the Leamington town centre branch of Tesco held another protest outside the store yesterday (Tuesday October 19). The branch has been rebranded from a Metro to an Express store but the Metro signage still remains there for the time being.

They held the protest outside the store in The Parade yesterday (Tuesday) to put pressure on Tesco to review its decision to rebrand the branch from a Metro to an Express.

They think this rebranding, which sets prices aimed at 'hand basket' shoppers is unfair to those living in and around the town centre who use the branch for their main weekly or monthly grocery shop and are highlighting that nearby branches, which are smaller in terms of floor space, are branded as superstores with the cost of many items being lower.

The Tesco branch in The Parade, Leamington.

Campaigner Peter Glanfield said: "Although now designated a Tesco ‘Express’ it can in no circumstances be considered as a local corner or small convenience store and offers a full range of household items in addition to food

"It is the principal food shop for the residents of Leamington town centre.

"The store is in fact the only main food shop for the Leamington residents who do not own or have access to a car.

" The store can be accessed easily on foot or using two local bus stops immediately outside its entrance. Its customers are very regular shoppers who travel to and from the store either on foot – often on a daily basis – or by bus.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

"The so-called ‘rebranding’ of the store has resulted in price rises which are generally, on average, of the order of ten to 15 per cent above those at the Emscote Road store, which are the same as Tesco.com.

"Tesco is now penalising the most environmentally friendly shoppers and giving significantly lower prices to shoppers who use cars – a complete reversal of the government policy to reduce emissions

"The increase in prices and their profits by Tesco in The Parade specifically target and hit pensioners, the vulnerable and those who do not own (or have access to) a car in the town.

"From the above it can be seen that the store is in many ways an ideal one to pump up prices because there isn’t adequate competition close-by – and it is unlikely there will be in the future.

"The ‘rebranding’ of the store in the Parade appears to be simply a case of cynical exploitation and greed by Tesco.

"The Tesco shop in Knowle, now designated a superstore with the associated lower pricing, is very much smaller at approximately 8,400 square ft – which is about one third of the size of Tesco in the Parade [approximately 24,000 square ft].

"There is a large Sainsbury's in Dorridge and a Morrisons in Solihull, both accessible, which ensure Tesco have to maintain their lower prices in this extremely small 'superstore'.

"After many years of success, and with the store run by very helpful and friendly staff, Tesco have now alienated their local customers, probably hurt their business and have certainly lost the trust of the local community – who have correctly perceived the change by Tesco as motivated solely by their corporate greed.

"Tesco’s exploitation and greed is completely unacceptable.

"They need to be harassed and embarrassed until they review their decision to ‘rebrand’ their store in The Parade as an Express and to promptly designate it a superstore with associated lower prices."

Almost 1,300 people have signed Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western's petition against the price hikes at the Leamington town centre branch.

Mr Western said: “Most prices have been hiked by about ten to 20 per cent.

“But then certain products have increased even more than this – including the bottle of red wine I bought which cost 60 per cent more than in Warwick.

“And as there is no affordable town centre alternative it looks as though the company is cashing in on a captive audience – price gouging in pursuit of higher profits.

“I have written to Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy about the rises in Leamington, which will disproportionately affect the elderly, those with limited mobility and students.

"With the price of energy, fuel, and train fares on the up, inflation soon to rise to above four per cent, a National Insurance increase and the cutting of the £20 Universal Credit uplift which threatens to condemn more than 500,000 people to poverty, it is no exaggeration to say that the change could not have come at a worse time.”

Mr Western added that Tesco has seen its sales and profits grow much faster than anticipated in the six months to August and therefore has no excuse to be ‘exploiting’ elderly, poorer shoppers.

In response to Mr Western's letter to Ken Murphy, the company communications manager Keith Jackson said: "We work hard to ensure our customers get great value at Tesco, whether they shop with us online, in a large store, or in an Express store.

"There are some operational differences between an Express store and the old Metro model, and our Express stores are extremely competitive compared to many other convenience stores.

"In addition, we have recently introduced Clubcard Prices across all of our 1,800 Express stores, giving our Clubcard customers access to hundreds of extra savings.

"In terms of shoppers who do not have convenient transport options, the considerable expansion of our grocery home shopping service during the pandemic means that we are now very well placed to serve customers throughout Warwickshire with deliveries to their home.

"The decision to transfer the Leamington Metro site to the Express format was not one that was taken lightly.

"Our decision reflects the changing way that the store is being shopped and was made so that we can safeguard its future in the long term, something

which is in the interest of both our colleagues at the store and our customers locally.

"I fully understand that you are disappointed at the transfer of the store to the Express format, but I can only underline that this decision was only made after very careful