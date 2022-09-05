Campaign launched to help Foodbanks and get residents active in the Warwick district

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A campaign has been launched to help Foodbanks and get residents active in the Warwick district.

With rising inflation and household budgets being stretched, foodbank donations are dropping.

To help people in the Warwick district, a campaign to raise money for local Foodbanks and get people moving called ‘Move for Food’ is being launched by the Warwick and Leamington Labour Party.

To help local people in Warwick district, a campaign to raise money for local Foodbanks and get people moving is being launched. Photo by the Trussell Trust

The campaign will raise money for Trussell Trust, who run the Warwick district Foodbanks.

People who sign up to take part in ‘Move for Food’ will get sponsored to take part in a range of organised activities across the Warwick district and commit to 30 minutes of individual activity everyday.

There will be a variety of organised ‘Move for Food’ activities such as walks, walking with litter picking and biking.

People can also choose their own daily activity – be it walking, running, gym, swimming, or anything else that gets them active.

Ali Lush, Move for Food organiser, said: “We shouldn’t have to rely on our foodbanks, but sadly right now many people have nowhere else to turn.

"We wanted to do something practical and helping our local foodbanks seemed like the obvious place to start.

"We hope people will sign up and aside from knowing they are going to help their neighbours; they will also be improving their own health by getting a bit more active.”

People that sign up to take part, will also be able to attend weekly organised ‘walk and pick’ events across Warwick and Leamington.

These will be group walks with the option to take part in litter picking the route.

The first one will be in south Leamington starting at the Sydenham Shops on September 11, followed by further ‘walk and pick’ events in north Leamington and Warwick.

All events will be posted on the Move for Food Facebook page and those taking part can join the Facebook group, to update others on their activities