Campaign launched to save iconic 250-year-old bridge at Compton Verney in Warwickshire

A campaign has been launched to save the iconic 250-year-old bridge spanning the lake in front of the historic Compton Verney art gallery in Warwickshire

The work is necessary after two centuries of being crossed, first by horse-drawn carriages and now nearly 13 million footsteps taken every year by visitors to the popular cultural attraction.

As increasing numbers return to enjoy the exhibitions and collections in the main house, along with the many activities, events, installations, paths and old buildings in the 120-acres of grounds, the bridge has become one of the busiest points on the Compton Verney estate.

Installed in the 1770s as part of major changes to the park’s landscape by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, the beautiful bridge is an important example of 18th-century architecture and is now Grade II listed.

A spokesperson for Compton Verney said that in 2021 alone, it acted not only as a gateway to art and creativity for nearly 130,000 people but also served as a meeting point, a wildlife observation platform, a place to celebrate the first moments of marriage, a light trail and, of course, countless social media posts.

Over the years its balusters have cracked and loosened, frost has damaged the structure, the ashlar masonry needs repairing and one of the stone spheres on a pillar at the entry to the bridge needs extensive repairs.

“This work will cost around £30,000 and it is vital that we make the repairs,” says Compton Verney’s CEO, Geraldine Collinge.

“As we welcome more visitors than ever before to our amazing year-round programme of exhibitions, installations, and outdoor events, our bridge is at the centre of it all.”

“With the financial ramifications of the pandemic still being felt and the new impact of rising costs and energy prices affecting much of what we do, these are challenging times, and your support is crucial.”

"We understand that many of you are facing the same challenges, but whatever you can spare will be very gratefully received and will make a valuable contribution to the project and the future of Compton Verney.”

To make a donation, or to find out more about the Our Bridge Needs You campaign click here https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/join-support/make-a-donation/