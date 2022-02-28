Campaigners hold rally in Leamington to demand emergency funding for the NHS

Campaigners held a rally in Leamington to demand emergency funding for the NHS.

Members of the South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public (SWKONP) group have said that the health service "is facing its worst crisis ever" this winter.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They held a rally outside Leamington Town Hall on Saturday February 26 to demand £20 billion immediate funding for the NHS.

Members of the South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public group held a rally outside Leamington town hall on Saturday (February 26) to demand £20 billion emergency funds for the NHS.

The group has said: "The NHS is facing its worst crisis ever. Made even worse by the Covid pandemic, this will be the hardest winter ever in health and social care with six million and rising on the waiting lists and huge delays in emergency care.

"To avert disaster, action must be taken now to safeguard patient services, boost staff morale and tackle the mental health crisis among health and care staff.

"Investment is needed now to repair crumbling hospitals, replace equipment, reopen NHS beds, retain, train and properly pay health and care staff: re-build chronically underfunded public health and GP services and publicly fund a service for care and independent living support.

"The Health and Care Bill going thorough parliament does none of these things.

"New legislation is required to secure a fully publicly funded NHS and end privatisation.

"This is a national emergency. In 2010, after a decade of investment, the NHS was delivering its best-ever performance.

"But after more than a decade of austerity – despite heroic efforts by staff – it has sunk to its worst-ever.