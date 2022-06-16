Campaigners in Leamington say "refugees are welcome in the town"

Protestors in Leamington have told refugees that they are welcome in the town.

People from across Warwickshire assembled outside Leamington Town Hall on Tuesday (June 14) evening to protest against the Government’s policy of flying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda.

This was around the same time that campaigners launched a court bid to stop the removal flights, with the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), Care4Calais and Detention Action seeking to stop asylum seekers being forced onto the planes.

The protest, which took place outside Leamington Town Hall on June 14.

Leamington protest organiser and National Education Union senior vice-president Emma Rose said, “The government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda shame us as a nation.

"Over 75 per cent of the people crossing the Channel to claim asylum have their claim granted.

“And they’re not illegal - it’s perfectly legal to cross the channel to claim asylum here.

"If the government seriously wanted to break the people smuggling trade, they’d provide safe routes to come and claim asylum in the UK.

“When we’ve seen the government pay people to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing war into their homes, one has to question why they wouldn’t extend the same welcome to those fleeing war and dictatorships from other countries."

The first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda was abandoned after a dramatic 11th-hour ruling by the European court of human rights, shortly after the protest took place.

But the Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Government remains committed to the scheme.